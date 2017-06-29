TREASURIES-Yields rise as European central banks seen as less accommodative

(Adds Bullard, CBO, quotes; Updates prices) * Treasury yields rise with weaker European bonds * Bonds pare price losses as stocks decline * Inflation data on Friday in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 29 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to six-week highs on Thursday on the likelihood that central banks in Europe will become less accommodative, before bonds pared price losses as stocks declined. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Tu