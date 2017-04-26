FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Patheon NV, unit enters into amendment no. 4 & refinancing amendment no. 1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Patheon NV, unit enters into amendment no. 4 & refinancing amendment no. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Patheon NV:

* Patheon NV says on april 20, unit entered into amendment no. 4 & refinancing amendment no. 1 to make certain amendments to credit agreement

* Pursuant to fourth amendment, co's unit's existing term loans were refinanced with new term loans

* New term loans consist of tranche b dollar term loans in an aggregate initial principal amount of approximately $1.133 billion

* New term loans also consist of tranche B Euro term loans in an aggregate initial principal amount of approximately EUR463.1 million

* Tranche B term loans will mature on April 20, 2024

* Patheon NV-fourth amendment also refinanced, extended availability of certain of co's unit's Tranche B commitments, added additional revolving commitments Source text: (bit.ly/2oKrhXF) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.