FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Patheon reports Q1 adj EPS $0.14 from continuing operations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Patheon reports Q1 adj EPS $0.14 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Patheon Nv

* Patheon reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $457 million versus I/B/E/S view $463.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updated financial outlook for fiscal year 2017

* Sees 2017 revenue $1,990-$2,010 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS $1.05-$1.20

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.