May 23 (Reuters) - PATI Games Corp :

* Says it will buy 609,737 shares of B&M Holdings, Inc, an online game item related firm, for 44.25 billion won

* Says it will hold 37.3 percent stake(746,436 shares) in the target company after transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/oL1eHu

