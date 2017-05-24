BRIEF-Patient Home Monitoring sees Q3 2017 revenue about C$32.5 mln to C$33.5 mln

May 24 (Reuters) - Patient Home Monitoring Corp:

* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter

* Q2 revenue C$31.84 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about C$32.5 million to C$33.5 million

* Patient Home Monitoring Corp says expecting to generate a consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin percentage of approximately 20-23pct in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: