4 months ago
April 27, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Patrick Industries Q1 earnings per share $1.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Patrick Industries Inc

* Patrick industries, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.12

* Q1 sales rose 24 percent to $345.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $327.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Patrick industries inc- in q4 of 2016, company adopted a new accounting standard related to employee share-based payments

* Patrick industries inc says rv content per unit for q1 of 2017 increased approximately 14% to $2,167 from $1,904 for q1 of 2016

* Patrick industries inc- adoption of new standard required retroactive adjustment to company's income tax provision previously reported for q1 of 2016

* Patrick industries - adoption of standard increased co's q1 2017 net income, net income per diluted share by $3.7 million, $0.22 per share, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

