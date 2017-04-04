FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Patriot National announces sale of Global HR Research
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Patriot National announces sale of Global HR Research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Patriot National Inc

* Patriot National announces sale of Global HR Research

* Patriot National Inc - deal for total consideration of up to $30 million

* Patriot National-expects sale will impact prior 2017 guidance, for fee income and adjusted EBITDA for balance of year by $13 million and $2 million, respectively

* Patriot National Inc says sold substantially all of assets of Global HR Research to a subsidiary of Renovo Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

