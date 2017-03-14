BRIEF-Patriot National Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.05

March 14 (Reuters) - Patriot National Inc
* Patriot national reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016; provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.65
* Q4 revenue $232.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings $3 - $7 million
* Patriot national inc - expects fee income in first half of 2017 to be slightly down from 2016 levels with growth occurring in back half of year
* Patriot national inc sees 2017 total fee income $224 - $236 million