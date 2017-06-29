BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO- "View this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces"
* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational performance
June 29 Patriot One Technologies Inc
* Patriot one technologies - entered into reseller agreement with accredited national systems integration experts, aotea security (nz) ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational performance
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct