Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Patriot One Technologies Inc-
* Patriot One Technologies Inc announces upsize of previously announced special warrant financing to $4.0 million
* Patriot One Technologies Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund international expansion, accelerate deployment of its technology
* Patriot One Technologies - increase size of co's private placement of special warrants of company from up to $3 million to up to $4 million in gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway