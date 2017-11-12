FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires Triuva
Sections
Featured
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
U.S.
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Business
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
France
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2017 / 10:59 PM / in 6 minutes

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires Triuva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien Ag

* DGAP-ADHOC: Patrizia Immobilien : Patrizia acquires Triuva, placing it amongst the top 10 european real estate investment managers

* ‍Acquisition increases Patrizia’s assets under management by around 50 per cent to more than EUR 30 billion​

* Patrizia Immobilien AG says ‍both parties agreed to not disclose purchase price​

* ‍Acquisition will be financed by existing liquidity​

* Patrizia Immobilien AG says ‍expects transaction to close at end of Q1 2018 at latest and to be earnings accretive in year of acquisition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.