3 months ago
BRIEF-Patterson Co says Scott Anderson steps down as chairman, president and CEO
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Patterson Co says Scott Anderson steps down as chairman, president and CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc:

* Patterson Companies announces leadership transition

* Scott Anderson steps down as chairman, president and CEO

* Patterson Companies Inc says Anderson will continue to serve as a director until 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* Jim Wiltz to serve as interim president and CEO

* Patterson reiterated its previously provided earnings guidance from continuing operations for fiscal 2018

* Patterson Companies Inc sees FY GAAP earnings are expected to be in range of $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share

* John Buck appointed chairman

* Patterson Companies Inc says company's board of directors has formed a search committee

* Board of directors has retained Spencer Stuart

* Sees fiscal 2018 non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in range of $2.25 to $2.40

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

