FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Paul Hartmann FY after-tax profit up 6.3 pct to EUR90.1 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 28, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Paul Hartmann FY after-tax profit up 6.3 pct to EUR90.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Paul Hartmann AG:

* Taking into account negative currency effects, as well as acquisitions and divestments, FY consolidated sales rose by 2.3 percent to 1,986.5 million euros ($2.16 billion)

* FY EBIT climbed by 4.9 percent to 139.1 million euros, while consolidated earnings after taxes improved by 6.3 percent to 90.1 million euros

* Aims to achieve moderate increase in sales and EBIT once again in 2017

* Will propose dividend increase to 7.00 euros per share Source text - bit.ly/2ncbUq0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.