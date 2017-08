March 2 (Reuters) - Paul Hartmann AG:

* To acquire P&G Incontinence brand in Spain/Portugal

* Transaction seeks to take place by end of Q2 of fiscal year 2017

* As part of agreement, Hartmann to obtain all P&G assets associated with Lindor product portfolio, intellectual property, contracts with employees, 25,000-sqm manufacturing facility in Montornés, Spain Source text - bit.ly/2mdsQzI

