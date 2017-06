June 27 PAX ANLAGE AG:

* EXPECTS A SLUMP IN PROFITS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* INDEPENDENT VALUATION EXPERT HAS IDENTIFIED A VALUATION ALLOWANCE OF AROUND CHF 24 MILLION IN THE VALUATION OF EXISTING PROPERTIES COMPARED TO THE VALUE OF CHF 185 MILLION REPORTED AS AT 31 DEC 2016​