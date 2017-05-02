May 2 Paycom Software Inc
* Paycom Software Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $94.5 million to $96.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Paycom Software Inc qtrly total revenues of $119.5 million
represented a 33% increase compared to total revenues of $90.1
million in same period last year
* Paycom Software Inc sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA in range of
$22.0 million to $24.0 million
* Paycom Software Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range
of $117 million to $119 million
* Q2 revenue view $94.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 total revenues $426 million to $428 million
* Q1 revenue view $115.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $423.2 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
