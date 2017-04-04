FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PayPal and Visa extend partnership to accelerate adoption of digital and mobile payments across Asia Pacific
April 4, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-PayPal and Visa extend partnership to accelerate adoption of digital and mobile payments across Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc

* PayPal and Visa extend partnership to accelerate adoption of digital and mobile payments across Asia Pacific

* Visa Inc - Partnership expands use of PayPal to retailers that accept Visa in physical locations

* Visa Inc - PayPal and Visa will "work together to expand access to enable use of electronic payments in emerging markets in Asia Pacific region"

* Visa - To provide option for PayPal to leverage Visa direct, allowing PayPal customers to move funds to Visa accounts in real time across multiple markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

