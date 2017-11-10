BRIEF-PayPal announces ‍suspension of services by TIO Networks

Nov 10 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc:

* TIO Networks suspends operations to protect customers

* Suspension of services by TIO is a result of PayPal’s discovery of security vulnerabilities on TIO platform​

* PayPal platform is not impacted in any way and PayPal’s customers’ data remains secure​

* Upon discovery of vulnerability on TIO platform, co initiated internal investigation of TIO

* Upon discovery of vulnerability on TIO platform, co engaged third-party cybersecurity expertise to review TIO’s bill payment platform​

* Focus of investigation will also include TIO’s practices and representations prior to acquisition​

* Suspension of TIO network's services is a result of PayPal's discovery of issues with TIO's data security program