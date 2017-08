April 18 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc:

* Extending partnership with Google to make it easy for consumers to use Paypal as a payment method in android pay - blog

* Paypal - "coming soon, consumers in the u.s. Will be able to use Paypal in android pay at retailers from Walgreens to Dunkin' Donuts" Source text : bit.ly/2pOgIDL Further company coverage: