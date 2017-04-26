FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paypal Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44
April 26, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Paypal Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc:

* Paypal reports first quarter 2017 results and raises financial guidance for full year

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.43

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.74 to $1.79

* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.32

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.28 to $1.33

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 15 to 17 percent

* Sees q2 2017 revenue up 15 to 17 percent

* Q1 revenue rose 17 percent to $2.975 billion

* Paypal Holdings Inc - $5 billion stock repurchase authorization announced

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $2.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paypal Holdings Inc - $99 billion in total payment volume (tpv), up 23 pct, or 25 pct on an fx-neutral basis in quarter

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $12.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $12.52 billion to $12.72 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

