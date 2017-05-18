FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-PaySense announces series A funding of $5.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - PaySense :

* India's PaySense says series A funding of $5.3 million; round led by Jungle Ventures with participation from Naspers Group and Nexus Venture Partners Source text - (PaySense, India’s fastest growing digital credit platform, today announced their Series A funding of $5.3 million. The round was led by Jungle Ventures with participation from Naspers Group and Nexus Venture Partners. The company had raised an earlier round of investment of $2.3 million led by Nexus Venture Partners and prominent global angels.)

