BRIEF-PBF Energy Q1 loss per share $0.29

May 4 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc:

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share

* Pbf energy reports first quarter 2017 results, declares dividend of $0.30 per share

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.20 excluding items

* PBF Energy Inc - for q2 2017, expect east coast total throughput to average 320,000 to 340,000 barrels per day

* PBF Energy Inc - qtrly revenue $4.75 billion versus. $2.80 billion last year

* Q1 revenue view $4.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pbf energy sees q2 mid-continent throughput to average 150,000-160,000 barrels/day; sees gulf coast throughput to average 175,000-185,000 barrels/day

* PBF Rnergy sees 2017 east coast throughput to average 325,000-345,000 barrels/day; sees fy mid-continent throughput to average 145,000-155,000 barrels/day

* PBF Rnergy sees fy gulf coast throughput to average 170,000-180,000 barrels/day and west coast throughput to average 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day

* PBF Energy - special items in q1 include net, non-cash, after-tax loss of $9.7 million, or $0.09 per share, lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustment