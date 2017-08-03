BRIEF-PBF Logistics Q2 earnings per share $0.49

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - PBF Logistics Lp:
* PBF logistics increases quarterly distribution to $0.47 per unit and announces second quarter 2017 earnings results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PBF Logistics LP - Q2 net income attributable to partners of $0.49 per common unit
* PBF Logistics LP - quarterly distribution increase to $0.47 per unit, representing a 57% increase
* PBF Logistics LP qtrly total revenue $62.3 million versus $40.7 million
* PBF Logistics LP qtrly net income per limited partner unit,subordinated units, $0.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: