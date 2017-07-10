Honda confirms 11th U.S. death tied to ruptured Takata air bag inflator
WASHINGTON, July 10 Honda Motor Co said Monday it had confirmed an 11th U.S. death involving one of its vehicles tied to a faulty Takata Corp air bag inflator.
July 10 PC GUARD SA:
* ANETA FRUKACZ RESIGNS FROM THE POST OF CEO AS OF JULY 11 FOR PERSONAL REASONS Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* American Honda Motor says has notified NHTSA of rupture of Takata driver’s airbag inflator in 2001 Honda Accord on June 18, 2016