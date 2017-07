July 19 (Reuters) - PCAS SA:

* CONFIRMS ITS GROWTH TARGETS FOR NET SALES IN 2017 AND FOR ALL ITS LINES OF BUSINESS

* ‍CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF EUR 110.2 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF +9.4% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD DURING PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)