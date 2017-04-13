FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
#First Republic News
April 13, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-PCCW confirms it currently holds about 51.97% of share stapled units of HKT Trust and HKT Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Pccw Ltd

* Notes overseas regulatory announcement made by HKT Management Limited (in its capacity as trustee-manager of hkt trust) and HKT Limited

* Confirms that it currently holds about 51.97% of total number of share stapled units of HKT Trust and HKT Limited in issue

* Overseas regulatory announcement in relation to audited consolidated financial statements of hkt group holdings limited hktl for fy ended dec 31, 2016

* Overseas regulatory announcement published on websites of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd and Taipei Exchange in Taiwan, China Source (bit.ly/2o8tI6R) Further company coverage:

