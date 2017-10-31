FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PDC Energy reaches agreement with regulators to settle lawsuit regarding DJ Basin operations
Sections
Featured
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Reuters Investigates
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Apple
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Ukraine says NotPetya hackers likely behind BadRabbit malware
Cyber Risk
Ukraine says NotPetya hackers likely behind BadRabbit malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 5:45 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

BRIEF-PDC Energy reaches agreement with regulators to settle lawsuit regarding DJ Basin operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pdc Energy Inc:

* Says ‍agreement with EPA, DOJ, State of Colorado to improve air emission control systems on certain oil storage tanks in Denver-Julesburg basin​

* Says ‍upon court approval, agreement will fully resolve federal court lawsuit filed by DOJ and State against PDC​

* Says estimates that investment to enhance its operations at DJ basin will be about $18 million​

* Says ‍pursuant to agreement will implement changes to enhance emission management in DJ basin​

* Says PDC will pay a $1.5 million civil penalty and provide $1.0 million for state supplemental environmental projects​

* Says ‍remainder of investment to enhance operations at DJ basin expected to be incurred through 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.