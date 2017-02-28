Feb 28 Pdc Energy Inc

* Q4 2016 production increased 34% to 69,620 boe/d, compared to 51,980 boe/d in q4 of 2015

* Pdc energy announces 2016 full-year and fourth quarter operating and financial results; production increase of 44 percent to 22.2 mmboe

* Q4 loss per share $0.94

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pdc energy inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $ 725 million- $ 775 million

* Pdc energy inc sees 2017 production 30.0 mmboe - 33.0 mmboe