UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Pdc Energy Inc
* Q4 2016 production increased 34% to 69,620 boe/d, compared to 51,980 boe/d in q4 of 2015
* Pdc energy announces 2016 full-year and fourth quarter operating and financial results; production increase of 44 percent to 22.2 mmboe
* Q4 loss per share $0.94
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pdc energy inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $ 725 million- $ 775 million
* Pdc energy inc sees 2017 production 30.0 mmboe - 33.0 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes