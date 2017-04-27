BRIEF-Cathy Beaudoin stepping down as Amazon Fashion's President- spokeswoman
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
April 27 PDF Solutions Inc:
* PDF Solutions® reports first fiscal quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $24.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $27.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.