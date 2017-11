Nov 13 (Reuters) - PDL Community Bancorp -

* PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $8.3 MILLION FOR Q3, UP $1.4 MILLION, OR 20.3%, FROM $6.9 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2016​

* ‍NET LOSS OF $3.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 COMPARED TO NET INCOME OF $282,000 FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​