BRIEF-Peabody energy expects to emerge from chapter 11 in early April 2017

March 16 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Judge announces intention to confirm peabody energy plan of reorganization, paving way for emergence

* Expects to emerge from chapter 11 in early april 2017, less than one year after commencing chapter 11 process

* Peabody energy- expect to emerge from chapter 11 in early april 2017

* Peabody energy- expects its new equity to trade on new york stock exchange

* Peabody energy- plan received support from creditors with an overall approval rate of 93 percent and unanimous acceptance by all 20 voting classes