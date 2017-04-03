FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Peabody Energy provides an update on effects of cyclone Debbie in Australia
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 4:27 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy provides an update on effects of cyclone Debbie in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp:

* Peabody Energy provided an update on effects of Cyclone Debbie in Australia

* Peabody Energy Corp - while Peabody's mines have recommenced operations, outages of rail system are preventing coal shipments from mine to port

* Peabody Energy- still too early to assess impacts on volume and results, as well as any effects on Q2 price negotiations with metallurgical coal customers

* Peabody Energy-rail services provider Aurizon announced initial assessments indicate recovery of Goonyella system is expected to take about five weeks

* Peabody Energy - provided update on effects of Cyclone Debbie in Australia on logistics chain related to co's metallurgical coal mines in Queensland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

* Peabody Energy - provided update on effects of Cyclone Debbie in Australia on logistics chain related to co's metallurgical coal mines in Queensland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

