6 months ago
BRIEF-Peabody Energy says ACCC issues statement in relation to South32 Aluminum deal
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 11:07 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy says ACCC issues statement in relation to South32 Aluminum deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp:

* Peabody Energy -Australian Competition And Consumer Commission issued statement of issues in relation to transaction between Peabody Australia and South32 Aluminum

* Peabody Energy Corp - co does not expect ultimate outcome of transaction to impact expected timing of company's emergence from bankruptcy - SEC filing

* Peabody Energy Corp says ACCC said in its statement that it is continuing to review the transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2kNZh8j) Further company coverage:

