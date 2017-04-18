FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 1:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Peabody to retain 2 million ton per year metropolitan hard coking coal mine in new south wales australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody to retain 2 million ton per year metropolitan hard coking coal mine in New South Wales Australia

* Will retain metropolitan metallurgical coal mine and its associated 16.67 percent interest in port Kembla Coal terminal in company's portfolio

* Peabody Energy Corp - as a result of South32 not completing acquisition of mine, peabody will retain previously negotiated deposit

* Peabody Energy Corp - intends to continue to pursue its financial priorities of reducing debt

* Peabody Energy - purchaser south32 terminated purchase contract after it was unable to get clearance from Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

* Termination of transaction has no effect on operations

* Metropolitan intends to fully resume shipments following scheduled completion of a longwall move to a new coal panel at end of may Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

