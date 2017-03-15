FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Peach Property Group acquires 1,114 apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG

* Acquires 1,114 apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia - consolidated target rent increases by 35 percent to 22 million Swiss francs ($21.80 million) p.a.

* Target rental income of 5.7 million Swiss francs p.a.

* Purchase agreement for a residential portfolio with approx. 73,000 m^2 of residential space in Oberhausen and Duisburg certified, rentable residential space increases to more than 283,500 m^2

* Properties are being sold by a major German real estate company; it has been agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

