July 12 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG

* ‍GERMAN SPARKASSE AND VOLKSBANK INSTITUTES FINANCE ONGOING EXPANSION THROUGH A SYNDICATED LOAN OF UP TO EUR 60 MILLION​

* ‍IN FIRST STAGE AROUND EUR 30 MILLION WILL BE PROVIDED WITH AN INCREASE OPTION​

* ‍INTEREST RATE FOR FINANCING 3.25% PLUS 5-Y-MIDSWAP WITH A 5-YEAR TERM​