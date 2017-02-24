BRIEF-Prisa FY net result turns to loss of 67.9 mln euros
* FY net loss 67.9 million euros ($72.1 million) versus profit 5.3 million euros year ago
Feb 24 Pearson Plc
* Initiated processes to explore a potential partnership for its english language learning business Wall Street English
* Initiated processes to explore possible sale of its english language learning business GEDU
* Processes are at an early stage and there is no certainty that they will lead to transactions
* Pearson has appointed moelis & company to advise on both of the processes
* China remains a significant market for pearson. Pearson will continue to fully own and manage its successful learning services business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russian publishing house Prosveshchenie is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in 2018 or in 2019, Vladimir Uzun, the head of the company, told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of an economic conference in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Naspers Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The ratings affirmation is supported by the improvement in credit metrics following the sale of Allegro for USD3.25bn which should reduce net debt to negative USD152m