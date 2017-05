April 27 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.37 - $2.50

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sees fy 2017 same-property revpar growth rate between -1.0 pct to +1.0 pct