3 hours ago
BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.75
July 27, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.75

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.75

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust says on July 27, 2017, board of trustees authorized repurchase of an additional $100.0 million of common shares

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sees 2017 adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.45 to $2.53

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sees Q3 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.70 to $0.74

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

