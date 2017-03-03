FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Peekaboo Beans announces U.S. expansion and $6 mln financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Peekaboo Beans Inc

* Peekaboo Beans announces U.S. expansion and $6m financing

* Peekaboo Beans Inc - Company will issue up to 6.7 million units of company at a price of $0.75 per unit

* Peekaboo Beans Inc - Intends to use proceeds from offering and non-brokered offering for U.S. expansion and expanding operations in Eastern Canada

* Peekaboo Beans - Plans to expand independent sales network into United States; anticipated that Peekaboo Beans will initially launch in fall 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

