BRIEF-Peeks Social increases private placement of units from to maximum of $6.5 mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Peeks Social Ltd

* Peeks social ltd. Announces increase to private placement

* Peeks social ltd - increase amount of non-brokered private placement of units from a maximum of $5.4 million to a maximum of $6.5 million

* Peeks social ltd - private placement proceeds will be used for marketing and advancement of "peeks" product, as well as for general corporate purposes

* Peeks social ltd - each unit is being issued at a price of $0.90 per unit and consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: