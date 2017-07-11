July 11 Pegas Nonwovens Sa
* says concluded a purchase contract for land for the
construction of a production plant in South Africa
* says selected a land parcel owned by the City of Cape Town
located in the Atlantis industrial zone in the Western Cape
province
* "The land purchase represents a very important step for
our South African project. I am therefore very happy that we
managed to sign the purchase contract in line with our
schedule," CEO Frantisek Rezac says in release
* said in March it expected operation to start at end of
2018
