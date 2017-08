May 11 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* q1 net profit eur 3.7 million vs eur 0.470 million in Q1 2016 due to fx effects

* q1 ebitda eur 11.3 million, down 3 percent

* says confirms guidance

* says expects ebitda in fy 2017 at eur 43-50 million