5 months ago
BRIEF-Pegasus Airlines to sell 7 Boeing 737-800NG aircrafts to Air Lease Corp for $178.7 mln
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pegasus Airlines to sell 7 Boeing 737-800NG aircrafts to Air Lease Corp for $178.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Pegasus Airlines

* To sell 7 Boeing 737-800NG aircrafts to Air Lease Corporation for $178.7 million (644.4 million lira based on the Turkish Central Bank USD exchange rate dated March 17, 2017)

* Foresees to deliver all aircrafts until October 31

* One of the main goals of the sale of aircraft is to accelerate the change in aircraft portfolio for the optimization of fuel consumption underpinned by the Company's Airbus Order dated 2012

* In this respect, the Company is acting to accelerate the planned deliveries under the Airbus Order

* All of the aircraft being sold have been financed through financial lease and the sale proceeds will be partially used to pay off the outstanding financial lease obligations for the aircraft

* The surplus will be used to finance the Company's ongoing investments and operational cash requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

