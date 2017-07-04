BRIEF-Ingenico provides omnichannel payment for Galeries Lafayette
* PROVIDES OMNICHANNEL PAYMENT FOR GALERIES LAFAYETTE'S LEATHER GOODS DIGITAL SHOWROOMS
July 4 Pegatron Corp
* Says it plans to issue T$7.0 billion ($229.68 million) unsecured corporate bonds

($1 = 30.4770 Taiwan dollars)
TOKYO, July 4 Toshiba Corp has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a Western Digital Corp request for an injunction to prevent a sale of the Japanese firm's chip business, saying the court has no jurisdiction and that an injunction would cause irreparable harm.