SE Asia Stocks-Most gain ahead of Fed minutes; S'pore up over one pct

By Chandini Monnappa July 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Wednesday with Singapore gaining more than one percent while investors awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, moving past tensions over North Korea. Investors around the globe are awaiting minutes of the Fed's June meeting to gauge how committed it was to hiking rates again this year and for any details on plans to wind back its massive balance sheet. "The apprehensions