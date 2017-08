Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pegroco Invest AB (publ):

* Portfolio co Mantex AB plans listing on Nasdaq First North

* Mantex AB to carry out new share issue of 48 million Swedish crowns ($5.34 million) Source text: bit.ly/2kPjLhf Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9893 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)