BRIEF-PEH Wertpapier FY adj profit before tax up at 3.33 million euros

April 10 (Reuters) - PEH Wertpapier AG:

* Dividend proposal 0.80 euros per share

* FY adjusted profit before tax 2016: 3.329 million euros ($3.52 million) (2015: 2.642 million euros)

* FY profit before tax charged with one-off provisions: 454,000 euros (2015: 2.642 million euros)

* FY adjusted EBITDA: 4.988 million euros (2015: 5.006 million euros)

* Sees earnings before taxes (after minorities) between 6 million and 6.5 million euros for the 2018 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)