June 16 RAISIO OYJ:

* RAISIO PLC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED PEKKA KUUSNIEMI, M.SC.(ECON.), AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY

* PEKKA KUUSNIEMI WILL BEGIN AS RAISIO PLC'S PRESIDENT AND CEO AT BEGINNING OF NOVEMBER 2017

* JARMO PUPUTTI, WHO HAS SERVED AS INTERIM CEO SINCE JANUARY 2017, WILL CONTINUE IN THIS POSITION UNTIL KUUSNIEMI BEGINS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO