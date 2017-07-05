BRIEF-HFF arranges $123.2 mln refinancing of Frost Bank Tower in Austin
* HFF arranges $123.2 million refinancing of Frost Bank Tower in Austin on behalf of Lionstone investments
July 5 Pele Mountain Resources Inc
* Pele mountain provides business update
* Provided business update on co's capital restructuring, its decision to proceed with non-binding LOI announced on June 1
* Engaged with significant creditors regarding capital restructuring, potential 'equity for debt' conversion; got supportive responses
* Expects to enter definitive agreement with Enirgi Group, provide further disclosure on or about July 31, 2017
* Cross Country Healthcare completes acquisition of Advantage Rn & reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance