July 5 Pele Mountain Resources Inc

* Pele mountain provides business update

* Provided business update on co's capital restructuring, its decision to proceed with non-binding LOI announced on June 1

* Engaged with significant creditors regarding capital restructuring, potential 'equity for debt' conversion; got supportive responses

* Expects to enter definitive agreement with Enirgi Group, provide further disclosure on or about July 31, 2017